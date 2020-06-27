Colorado Governor appoints state Attorney General to investigate death of Elijah McClain

Elijah McClain died last August after a violent encounter with police in Aurora, Colorado. McClain was put in a chokehold by officers, and given a sedative by the paramedics before going into cardiac arrest and dying three days later in the hospital. Governor Jared Polis has called for a thorough investigation. "We owe it to the people of Colorado, as well as his mother, to make sure we take every step we can to ensure that those responsible for his death are held accountable in a court of law."