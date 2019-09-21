Trump slammed by his own staff for whistleblower complaint

President Trump and the Department of Justice of are under fire for attempting to hide information from Congress regarding the whistleblower complaint. Trump’s own Inspector General says he “respectfully disagrees” with the DNI’s decision not to report the complaint to Congress, arguing it surrounds the DNI’s “most significant and important” responsibilities. John Flannery, former federal prosecutor, argues the DNI had “absolutely no discretion to withhold this information from the House or the Senate."