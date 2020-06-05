Police brutality protest draw new police brutality as Trump urges 'domination'

Thousands are gathering in the streets of cities across the country despite the ongoing health crisis to protest police brutality following the death of George Floyd. Cities are enacting curfews and increase their police presence, as Trump touts “domination” by armed forces, leading to more instances of excessive force caught on camera. While the content of this special report are graphic and disturbing, MSNBC’S Ari Melber reports “it's important to show the realities of the crisis that America is facing.