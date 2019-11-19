'I've never seen anything like it': Diplomat knocks Trump allies defending Ukraine bribery

As damning bribery evidence continues to be revealed, Trump’s allies are defending the Ukraine call, claiming there was no ‘quid pro quo’ because Ukraine received the promised military aide. Former United Nations Ambassador Nancy Soderberg says she has ‘never seen anything’ in her ‘decades’ of ‘government service.’ Soderberg argues Trump used ‘almost $400 million in critical aide to Ukraine for his personal benefit,’ adding his ‘supporters’ need to ‘stop trying to hide from the truth.’