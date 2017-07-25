The Rachel Maddow Show 07/25/17

Warren: It's up to us to say 'no deal' on GOP health/tax plan

Senator Elizabeth Warren talks with Rachel Maddow about the urgent need for the people who rely on the Affordable Care Act to make their views known to Republican senators who are poised to take health insurance away from millions of Americans. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

