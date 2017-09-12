The Rachel Maddow Show 09/12/17

US Virgin Islands facing dire circumstances after Hurricane Irma

Suzanne Carlson, staff writer for the Virgin Islands Daily News, talks with Rachel Maddow about the struggle in the U.S. Virgin Islands to first survive and then begin to recover from the havoc of Hurricane Irma. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Report: Russia planned for ‘broad reset’ under Trump
3 hours 55 min ago
Daily Beast: Trump campaign turns over documents to Mueller
5 hours 3 min ago
What's up with all of Steve Bannon's shirts?
2 hours 40 min ago
Matthews: Mueller is closing in on Trump
4 hours 4 min ago
The voter fraud lies keep coming from the Trump admin.
3 hours 42 min ago
Reporter details scoop about Trump lawyers vs. Kushner
6 hours 8 sec ago
Clinton: No doubt Trump camp hid connections with Russia
4 hours 29 min ago
Fmr. Sputnik employee: Right wing sites spread our Russian propaganda
5 hours 33 min ago
Rand Paul: None of the wars we’re in have to do with 9/11
Trump’s lax cyber security and the Equifax hack

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL