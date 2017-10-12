The Rachel Maddow Show 10/12/17

Trump expands government leadship with interesting choices

Rachel Maddow reports on a few new additions to Donald Trump's cabinet and other government leadership positions, including a few with the kind of conflicts that have come to typify the Trump administration. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

