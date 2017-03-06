The Rachel Maddow Show 03/06/17

MT mail-in ballot opposed for fear of Democratic turnout

State Representative Geraldine Custer, R-Montana, talks with Rachel Maddow about the advantages of a mail-in ballot and her fight against some in her party who fear making it too easy to vote will give the Democratic candidate an advantage. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

