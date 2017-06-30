The Rachel Maddow Show 06/30/17

Maddow: Trump behavior hurts the presidency, but he doesn't care

Rachel Maddow explains that because Donald Trump does not own or value the presidency, the harm his offensive behavior does to the office and the U.S. generally for political gain is not something he cares about. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Maddow: Trump behavior hurts the presidency, but he doesn't care
2 hours 34 min ago
WSJ: Activist seeking hacked Clinton emails cited Trump aides
1 hour 16 min ago
GOP strategist: Trump health care flip 'immoral,' 'wrong'
1 hour 31 min ago
MS Secretary of State says 'go jump in the Gulf' over voter files
3 hours 6 min ago
Maddow reacts to new Flynn connections with Russia
3 hours 33 min ago
States reject Trump's Voter Fraud Commission request
4 hours 2 min ago
Joe: WH wanted apology to make Nat'l Enquirer story disappear
16 hours 17 min ago
Who supports the GOP Healthcare plan?
Joy Reid: Trump has been vulgar his whole adult life
Is Trump breaking campaign promises on health care?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL