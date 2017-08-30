The Rachel Maddow Show 08/30/17

Harvey-damaged Arkema chemical plant braces for explosion

Rachel Maddow explains how the Arkema chemical plant in Crosby, Texas is at high risk of explosion as Hurricane Harvey flood waters have incapacitated redundant safety measures to keep volatile chemicals refrigerated.

'Abject disappointment': PA voters skewer Trump tenure

