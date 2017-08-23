The Rachel Maddow Show 08/23/17

Dossier testimony would open new chapter in Trump Russia story

Rick Wilson, Republican strategist, talks with Rachel Maddow about the background of the Trump dossier and the implications for Donald Trump of possible publication of Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson's Senate Judiciary testimony. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

