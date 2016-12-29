The foolish farce surrounding ‘food-stamp fraud’

The Nation’s National Affairs Correspondent Joan Walsh talks to Ari Melber about why conservative media is misinforming the white working class about food stamps, and turning them against a benefit they need.

Food stamp fraud is at an all-time high, with cases this year including a state lawmaker and even a millionaire.



According to the USDA, $70 million of taxpayer money was wasted in 2016 due to food stamp fraud.