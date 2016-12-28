The Rachel Maddow Show 12/28/16

The “food stamp fraud” farce

The Nation’s National Affairs Correspondent Joan Walsh talks to Ari Melber about why conservative media is misinforming the white working class about food stamps, and turning them against a benefit they need. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

MaddowBlog: 99 senators reject Trump's Russia line

