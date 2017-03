Paul Ryan accidentally tells the truth, rejects bipartisanship

There’s been quite a bit of chatter this week about Republicans quietly renewing negotiations over health care, looking to salvage the GOP initiative. Indeed, Wall Street watchers noticed yesterday that hospital stocks saw a sharp decline, late in the afternoon, following



I’m skeptical anything will come of this – the intra-party divisions that existed last week haven’t gone away – but House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) The Republicans’ recent health care effort ended in ignominious failure late last week, prompting a variety of GOP leaders to say they’re eager to move on to other issues, most notably tax reform. And yet, many in the party continue to say the health care fight isn’t in their rear-view mirror just yet.There’s been quite a bit of chatter this week about Republicans quietly renewing negotiations over health care, looking to salvage the GOP initiative. Indeed, Wall Street watchers noticed yesterday that hospital stocks saw a sharp decline, late in the afternoon, following a report that House Republicans might vote on a new bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act, possibly as early as next week.I’m skeptical anything will come of this – the intra-party divisions that existed last week haven’t gone away – but House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) offered some insights as to why he and his members are still trying to push this boulder uphill.

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan, the top Republican in Congress, said he does not want President Donald Trump to work with Democrats on new legislation for revamping the country’s health insurance system, commonly called Obamacare.



In an interview with “CBS This Morning” that will air on Thursday, Ryan said he fears the Republican Party, which failed last week to come together and agree on a healthcare overhaul, is pushing the president to the other side of the aisle so he can make good on campaign promises to redo Obamacare.