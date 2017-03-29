It’s a little late for Trump to try reaching out to Democrats

In the wake of the collapse of his first major legislative push on health care, President Trump and his aides have suddenly begun talking about reaching out to skeptical Democrats to breathe new life into his flagging administration.



But there’s little evidence that any outreach by the administration has occurred – and many Democrats warn it may already be too late.



The abrupt talk of bipartisanship comes after two months in which Trump alienated Democrats with personal attacks and polarizing policies, both of which have made the road to cooperation more politically risky for the minority party.