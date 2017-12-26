Will Russia meddle in the 2018 midterm elections?
Inside the chaotic world of White House chiefs of staff
Fmr. GOP Rep.: Republicans going to lose seats in 2018 midterms
Ellsberg on the Pentagon Papers to Trump: What have we learned?
Hewitt: Despite Trump's numbers, GOP can still be optimistic
Will 2018 bring a Democratic wave?
Banks: Result of GOP tax reform will be 'worth embracing'
Dean: Trump impeachment will come after Mueller investigation
NBC/WSJ Poll: 41% want Trump impeachment hearings
Chuck: Political hyperbole is causing the world to end
Where is the 'red line' in the Russia investigation?
Coons: Talk of Trump impeachment is ‘premature’
GOP celebrates passage of unpopular tax bill
Full Kennedy: ‘I have no way of knowing’ if White House is vetting candidates
Kennedy explains tax re-vote: ‘Somebody screwed up’
House tax re-vote: What happens when you rush a complicated bill
GOP Congressman: New Yorkers are net contributors on taxes
Full Zeldin Interview: Firing Mueller not ‘advisable’
Fmr. Prosecutor: Focusing on Mueller ‘misses the point’
Cardin: Trump is ‘still giving Putin credibility’
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Possible Trump's spent 40 hours tweeting as president
Richard Painter: Calls to purge DOJ & FBI are 'nuts'
Trump again blasts the FBI targeting Dep. Dir. McCabe
Trump SuperPAC spends $1M to thank Trump for 'Merry Christmas'
Ex-Watergate prosecutor: New Trump FBI threats may be obstruction
Senator 'grateful' op-ed cited his 'lack of integrity'
GOP tax plan explodes the deficit on purpose
Cruel Trump policy strikes fear in immigrants
Disinformation basic to Putin's playbook
GOP's anti-FBI campaign of limited use
Trump GOP receptive to Kremlin attacks on FBI
Reflecting on Trump's rocky 2017
Celebrating love at Rockefeller Center
Trump leaves for vacation but can't leave problems behind
Ex-U.S. Attorney: Mueller probe likely to go 'well into 2019'
GOP gives 'middle finger' to Democratic process
Trump administration hemorrhaging staff
Pruitt drives out EPA staff, hires buddy
Top FBI lawyer reassigned without explanation
GOP works to smear witnesses against Trump
Politics
Trump again blasts the FBI targeting Dep. Dir. McCabe
Russia investigation hangs over Trump going into 2018
Report: Mueller attacks meant to give Trump cover
Jill Stein under investigation for Russia collusion
NBC News: Feds warned Trump about Russia during 2016
FBI warned Trump in 2016 to report Russian overtures
FBI warned Trump about likely Russian attempts to infiltrate his campaign
Trump: Not ready to talk about Flynn pardon... yet
Sen. Warner: Trump Jr should answer questions in public
Jeremy Bash: Trump seems somehow beholden to Russia
WH officials reportedly avoid talking Russia with Trump
Trump's Deputy Attorney General: No good cause to fire Mueller
Why Mueller is focusing on the Trump-Flynn timeline
Trump dossier publication sparked controversy
First dossier news lost amid 2016 bombshells
Trump regard for Russia raised red flags
Dossier began as Russian hacks first surfaced
Court filing: Mueller issued 15 search warrants in Manafort case
Sources: Email shows effort to give Trump...
White House on defense over Trump Jr....
Morning Joe
A look at Trump's first year
2017 saw return of the backlash in sports, politics
US to send lethal weapons to Ukraine
Trump meets with aides, ex-advisers about 2018
Obamacare here to stay despite what WH says
Stengel: We support the UN to help keep peace
Trump made the US find citizenship again: Giridharadas
Congressman explains his vote against CR
Rattner's charts: Tax bill is not the largest ever
Mika: Due process was needed for Franken
Joe: What Amb. Haley did at the UN was an embarrassment
Tax bill bonuses may seem cynical, but will voters mind?
'Trickle-down economics' does not work: Dem. senator
From ISIS to taxes: The AP's top 10 stories of 2017
Senator predicts uprising if Trump fires Mueller
Sen. Corker: We are better off with bill than without
The truth behind Trump's Obamacare repeal claim
Congressman questions reviving of Uranium One
Two senators from both sides want to make elections more secure
Joe: This is the guy questioning the FBI?
Rachel Maddow
Trump GOP receptive to Kremlin attacks on FBI
GOP's anti-FBI campaign of limited use
Disinformation basic to Putin's playbook
Cruel Trump policy strikes fear in immigrants
GOP tax plan explodes the deficit on purpose
Mob-tied Trump partner gets special treatment
GOP works to smear witnesses against Trump
Top FBI lawyer reassigned without explanation
Pruitt drives out EPA staff, hires buddy
Trump administration hemorrhaging staff
Report: Lawyer told Trump Flynn broke law
Wait, did Adam Schiff just drop a big hint?
Wyden emphasizes need to follow Trump money
Agency would force teen to bear rapist's baby
Americans brace for fallout from GOP tax bill
GOP group meeting in secret to undermine FBI
Schiff: GOP will protect Trump at all costs
Trump may not sign tax bill until January 3
GOP courts disaster with tax bill rush
Michiganders rally to end gerrymandering