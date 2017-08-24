MTP Daily 08/24/17

Trump's Relationship With GOP Leaders Is More Strained Than Ever

Katy and the panel break down Trump's growing divide with members of his own party. Should Republicans in Congress stand up to the president or work with him to get their agenda passed? ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Texas ranchers react to Trump's border wall
7 hours 13 min ago
Schiff: Claims in 'dossier' backed up by public record
5 hours 28 min ago
Maddow: Trump dossier testimony could be made public
20 hours 50 min ago
'Political schizophrenia': A tale of two Trumps
11 hours 50 min ago
Inside Pence's role in a chaotic White House
10 hours 7 min ago
Charities stage mass exodus from Mar-a-Lago
Who's paying for the Wall? Trump now says taxpayers
WH finalizing guidance on transgender military ban
Winter is coming for the GOP: Dem. says
Lawrence: Trump's 'Jekyll and Hyde' week

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL