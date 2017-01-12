MTP Daily 01/12/17

Sen. Lee: New Technology Enhances Russia's Ability to Hack U.S.

Sen. Mike Lee discusses Russia interference, Obamacare, and Trump transition with Chuck Todd. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

DOJ to probe into FBI action ahead of election
5 hours 13 min ago
MaddowBlog: Trump rewarding allies, punishing critics with notoriety
House Oversight Chair: I support probe into FBI actions
4 hours 10 min ago
Biden: ‘I don't like Obama. I love him'
6 hours 2 min ago
Michael Moore: Trump is 'godfather' of fake news
21 hours 29 min ago
Ted Cruz: Putin a 'thug' and we must stand up to him
Sanders: 'Going to fight back' against GOP ACA cuts
I oppose Jeff Sessions; here's why: Sen. Blumenthal
Trump announces 5th Goldman Sachs hire
Experts on Trump's proposed business plan: Not good enough

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL