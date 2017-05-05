MTP Daily 05/05/17

Initial GOP Holdout Explains Support for Healthcare Bill

Rep. Mark Sanford (R-SC), who initially opposed the GOP healthcare bill, explains his support for the legislation and predicts its path forward. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

House narrowly passes GOP health care bill
MaddowBlog: In another embarrassment, Trump’s Army Sec. nominee quits
1 hour 5 min ago
Sanders thanks Trump: 'We'll quote you on the floor of the Senate'
Breast cancer survivor: 'This isn't the America I love'
Trump: House health care bill 'incredibly well-crafted'
Hoyer: GOP will ‘rue the day’ they voted for AHCA
Paul Ryan ahead of vote: 'We will not falter'
Pre-existing conditions covered, but at what cost?
Maddow: New GOP defense targets Trump Russia dossier
Trump signs controversial 'religious liberty' executive order

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL