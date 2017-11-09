MSNBC Live 11/09/17

Chris Hurst reacts to 'bittersweet' win in Virginia House...

Chris Hurst said he decided to run for office after his girlfriend, TV reporter Alison Parker, was killed on live TV. In a stunning upset, Hurst was elected to Virgina's state House, unseating a GOP incumbent to win a seat. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Maddow: Trump sends CIA Director to meet conspiracy theorist
14 hours 19 min ago
Exclusive: Fmr. Clinton aides launch new Super PAC
Mueller's probe cures Trump team's "Russia amnesia'
15 hours 54 min ago
Fmr. Amb.: Trump's tone abroad shows he doesn't understand
5 hours 29 min ago
Lieu: Why I boycotted Congress' Texas 'Moment of Silence'
Maddowblog: WH touts 'trickle-down' benefits of GOP tax plan
'Art of the Deal' co-author: Mueller will end Trump
Matthews: With Trump a year later, we can do better
NJ woman bests incumbent who mocked Women's March
Lawrence: "Paul Ryan knows there's a wave out there"

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL