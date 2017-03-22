Andrea Mitchell Reports 03/22/17

Witness: ‘We Saw a Car Plow into a Lady’

Witnesses say they saw bodies all along a bridge after hearing what they thought were gunshots. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Police treating Westminster attack as 'terror incident'
Eyewitness: A man wearing black clothes ran through the security gates
1 hour 23 min ago
Manafort worked for billionaire on Putin's behalf: AP
5 hours 21 min ago
Russian info-war tactics in US election continue
16 hours 6 min ago
Not enough votes today to pass bill: GOP Rep.
6 hours 29 sec ago
Joe: Here's the worst-case scenario if bill passes
Trump breaks his 'buy American' promise
Lawrence: Unpopular Trump can't close deal on health care
FBI probing Russian influence via pro-Trump US websites
