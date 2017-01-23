Morning Joe 01/23/17
Trump's election a 'wake-up call' for Europe
Former Prime Minister of Belgium Guy Verhofstadt previews the upcoming meeting between President Trump and UK Prime Minister Theresa May. He also talks about the impact of Trump's election on Europe. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Trump's election a 'wake-up call' for Europe
WaPo: Trump used charity money for legal...
Pence on Trump’s record on women
Did Trump use charity money to pay legal fee?
Trump outraged over terror suspect’s rights
Trump questions terror suspect’s rights
Recapping Trump's first weekend in office
Watchdog group plans to file lawsuit...
McCaskill on women's march: I hope Trump...
Trump lays out 'America First' vision
New era of 'alternative facts?'
Missed opportunities in Trump’s...
Trump's volatile weekend: 'The show has...
Conflict of interest concerns continue to...
Former HHS Secretary: Trump's executive...
Huge turnout for Women’s March
Trump administration claim mistreatment by...
Critics blast tone of Trump's inaugural...
Trump’s cabinet picks garner more concern
Senate pushes for closer look into cabinet...
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
Live Online
Retrieving Data...
LIVE - ONLY ONLINE
-
Desc
- Information
-
-
videos
Donald Trump
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Recapping Trump's first weekend in office
Watchdog group plans to file lawsuit...
McCaskill on women's march: I hope Trump...
Trump's election a 'wake-up call' for Europe
Trump lays out 'America First' vision
New era of 'alternative facts?'
Missed opportunities in Trump’s...
Trump's volatile weekend: 'The show has...
Former HHS Secretary: Trump's executive...
Huge turnout for Women’s March
Trump veers off topic in CIA speech
Trump on march: Why didn't these people vote?
Trump admin. reverses mortgage fee cut
Hundreds of Women's Marches took place...
Fact checking Sean Spicer's inauguration...
Thousands gather for women’s march
Trump's TV series presidency has a name: ...
Rachel Maddow welcomes waxy new co-host
FEC case exposes paid actor Trump supporters
Trump DoJ moves to delay voting rights case
Politics
Trump on march: Why didn't these people vote?
Stars, activists, and politicians at the...
FEC case exposes paid actor Trump supporters
Trump vows end to 'American carnage'
NYT: Intercepts part of Trump-Russia probe
Trump scrambling after weak preparation
Trump to Obama officials: Please stay
In Trump They Trust: Nicolle Wallace talks...
A behind-the-scenes look at inauguration prep
Trump's very public fight with Civil...
Protests not waiting for Trump inauguration
Senate intel chiefs to take closer look at...
Comey: Should he stay or go?
Members of Congress to sit-out inauguration
Comey under scrutiny for actions in...
Senate to investigate Russian election...
Protests organize ahead of Trump inauguration
FBI had Trump-Russia dossier in summer 2016
Rep Lewis: Trump not a 'legitimate president'
Gen. Flynn spoke to Russian ambassador on...
Morning Joe
Joe: This was forgotten America rising up
Watchdog group plans to file lawsuit...
McCaskill on women's march: I hope Trump...
Trump's election a 'wake-up call' for Europe
Trump lays out 'America First' vision
New era of 'alternative facts?'
Missed opportunities in Trump’s...
Trump's volatile weekend: 'The show has...
Joe reflects: We do not know what is ahead
The Obamas welcome the Trumps to the WH
Joe: Obamas have shown extraordinary...
Will Trump seek to heal nation in speech?
Rand Paul: We plan to replace, expand on...
Manchin: I think we are going to move forward
Pelosi: America can withstand Trump's...
Schumer: I'm excited; I'm ready for the fight
Trump Jr.: My dad has been humbled by this...
The challenges ahead for Trump and Democrats
Joni Ernst: Vladimir Putin is not America...
Ignatius: Readers want us to hold the WH...
Rachel Maddow
Trump vows end to 'American carnage'
Trump DoJ moves to delay voting rights case
FEC case exposes paid actor Trump supporters
Rachel Maddow welcomes waxy new co-host
Trump speech refrain echoes dark history
Trump channels Jackson with anti-elite theme
Obama exits with long list of accomplishments
Trump to Obama officials: Please stay
Trump scrambling after weak preparation
NYT: Intercepts part of Trump-Russia probe
Trump yet to name directors at major agencies
Trump weak vetting a sign of poor preparation
Trump EPA pick would face own lawsuit v EPA
Trump places sketchy inauguration ticket ads
Prostitutes, hotel cams familiar Putin tools
Obama commutes sentence for Chelsea Manning
Trump Goldman Sachs hiring calls for new word
Protests not waiting for Trump inauguration
Obama to pursue new generation of leaders
Former president joins Maddow staff (kind of)