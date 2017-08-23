Morning Joe 08/23/17

Phoenix mayor says Trump speech unhelpful and divisive

Phoenix police and protesters clashed on Tuesday night following the president's speech in the city. The city's mayor, Greg Stanton, joins Morning Joe to discuss the speech and the aftermath. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Exclusive first look at Hillary Clinton's new book
3 hours 6 min ago
Joe: Arizona rally was Trump at his worst
3 hours 36 min ago
NYT: Trump attacked McConnell on Russia investigation
12 hours 36 min ago
Lawrence fact checks Trump rally in real-time
11 hours 14 min ago
Trump hints he'll pardon convicted Sheriff Joe Arpaio
10 hours 50 min ago
Trump adviser Carl Icahn mired in self-dealing scandal
AZ Rep.: I wouldn't feel safe at Trump rally
Matthews: Can Trump heal the US when he stoked divisions?
Treasury Secretary's wife mocks Oregon woman's lack of wealth
Both Trump and Putin have Patriots Super Bowl rings now

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL