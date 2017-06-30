Morning Joe 06/30/17

Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough respond to Trump's tweets

Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough discuss President Trump's tweets about them. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Mika responds to Trump's tweets
4 hours 22 min ago
Joe: WH wanted apology to make Nat'l Enquirer story disappear
4 hours 5 min ago
WSJ reporter: GOP operative sought Russian hacker help
14 hours 22 min ago
Sanders: GOP hasn't had 'courage' to hold hearings
14 hours 48 min ago
Republicans face a daunting Summer agenda
Rep. Lee: After 16 yrs, fight to repeal use of force pays off
Lawrence: Trump and 'the women he hates'
Here's why the GOP owns Donald Trump, tweets and all
Maddow: Trump allies work to smear FBI, discredit Russia probe
Matthews: Who's Secretary of State? Tillerson or Kushner?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL