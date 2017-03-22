Morning Joe 03/22/17

Jeh Johnson: Trump has potential to be a great POTUS

Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson discusses a new electronics restrictions for some overseas flights, Donald Trump's travel ban and why he believes Trump could be a great president. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Russian info-war tactics in US election continue
11 hours 15 min ago
Unpopular Trump can't close deal on health care
10 hours 12 min ago
Does Trump have the heath care votes?
9 hours 14 min ago
Joe: Here's the worst-case scenario if bill passes
2 hours 13 min ago
FBI probing Russian influence via pro-Trump US websites
10 hours 51 min ago
SCOTUS integrity damaged by GOP stolen seat
WH tries to distance Trump from Russia investigation
Gorsuch plays the Senate confirmation game
Chris Matthews: Vote 'nay' on Neil Gorsuch for SCOTUS
12 hours 17 min ago
Trump breaks his 'buy American' promise
11 hours 32 min ago

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL