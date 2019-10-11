California residents frustrated with PG&E over planned power outages

Hundreds of thousands of Californians are without power for a third day after the state's largest provider shut it off. That provider, Pacific Gas and Electric, claims that the blackouts will prevent more fires from starting up. Investigators determined that PG&E’s power lines were the cause of the deadliest wildfire in state history, The Camp Fire. Joining Katy Tur to discuss is Drea Cooper, who documented The Camp Fire in his film "Fire in Paradise.”