Hardball with Chris Matthews 07/10/17

Is the healthcare bill dead? Not so fast.

Kasie Hunt breaks down the latest developments on the GOP healthcare bill and whether it can pass in the next few weeks. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

NBC: Sen. Intel Committee wants to talk to Trump Jr.
Warner: Expect 'much more to come' in Russia probe
3 hours 24 min ago
Fmr. Trump aide: Trump Jr. meeting is a ‘nothing burger’
2 hours 39 min ago
Police arrest protesters outside Senate offices in D.C.
5 hours 22 min ago
Joe: No way Trump Jr. forgot meeting happened
13 hours 50 min ago
Manchin on Russia probe: We need to get the facts now
Will GOP pass health care bill before August recess?
Former NATO Commander questions ceasefire in Syria
Halperin: Donald Trump Jr. is in a world of hurt
States push new voter restrictions, fueled by Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL