Deadline: White House 08/07/17

'They'd prefer a president that operates in a style similar to...

Doug Holtz-Eakin of the American Action Forum agrees that the GOP would deal better with Pence rather than Trump as President. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

VP's Press Secretary refuses to rule out Pence 2020 run
7 hours 48 min ago
Leader of destroyed Minnesota mosque speaks out
7 hours 10 min ago
Utah congressional candidate: Entire Republican Party has failed me
5 hours 46 min ago
Fmr. CIA Chief of Staff: Serious conversations about N. Korea military action
6 hours 19 min ago
Trump says base 'far bigger,' but polls tell different tale
9 hours 34 min ago
Trump says Dem lied about Vietnam (right) and cried (wrong)
Joe on NYT Pence 2020 story: If it walks like a duck...
Trump tries to battle fake news with new broadcast
Watch NYT reporter respond to Trump 'failing' tweet
Maxine Waters on leaks: Start with the president

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL