Deadline: White House 08/07/17

'He’s exactly what the administration needs'

NBC News' Juan Zarate & Jeremy Bash on growing pressure from the far right for Trump to fire NSA HR McMaster ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

VP's Press Secretary refuses to rule out Pence 2020 run
7 hours 49 min ago
Leader of destroyed Minnesota mosque speaks out
7 hours 11 min ago
Utah congressional candidate: Entire Republican Party has failed me
5 hours 47 min ago
Fmr. CIA Chief of Staff: Serious conversations about N. Korea military action
6 hours 21 min ago
Trump says base 'far bigger,' but polls tell different tale
9 hours 35 min ago
Trump says Dem lied about Vietnam (right) and cried (wrong)
Joe on NYT Pence 2020 story: If it walks like a duck...
Trump tries to battle fake news with new broadcast
Watch NYT reporter respond to Trump 'failing' tweet
Maxine Waters on leaks: Start with the president

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL