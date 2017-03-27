All In with Chris Hayes 03/27/17
Top Democrat calls for House Intel Chair to recuse himself
In a remarkable turn of events, the ranking member on the House Intelligence committee - Congressman Adam Schiff - is now saying that his Republican co-chair can no longer fulfill his duties. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Top Dem. calls for House Intel Chair recusal
Senate Intel Committee to question Jared...
Ex-CIA Head: ‘I Had Nothing to do With...
Hollywood revives Russian bad guys
Report: Russians may have used ‘bots’ to...
A clear path forward through the Russian bog
Will Russia meddle with French election next?
Manafort’s growing connections with Russia
House Intel Dem: Canceled hearing 'real...
A dire period of scandal for Trump in turmoil
Schumer to Ryan: Consider replacing Nunes
Schumer on Gorsuch: Wrong time, wrong nominee
Chris Matthews: This has been a bad week...
Matthews: It's clear Rep. Nunes’ is losing...
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Why presidents release their tax returns
Exclusive Look at Trump's 2005 Tax Return
Matthews: Not tweeting means not having to...
Doctor in pro-Trump Ohio county reacts to...
Hispanic-owned businesses vying for...
Jared Kushner to Testify to Senate...
Conservative says with 'straight face' GOP...
GOP Rep: Freedom Caucus owns the loss of...
Tom Cole: GOP still learning to be a...
Coons: I don't think Gorsuch will get 60...
Freedom Caucus member on why health bill...
NYT looks at Trump's relationship with...
Paul Ryan: A policy guy without political...
Joe: Here's why that bill needed to fail
Politics
Candidate Trump pledged to end Obamacare ...
Defiant Trump defends blatant falsehoods...
Intel. Cmte. Dem on reports of new...
Dem Senator: Why was Trump team talking to...
Schiff: More than circumstantial evidence...
Before Trump, Manafort paid to help Putin: AP
Nunes muddies Trump probe with abrupt claim
Former GOP chairman charged with voter fraud
Trump Russia case 'more than circumstantial'
White House tries to distance Trump from...
FBI probing Russian influence via US websites
Russia continues info-war tactics in US
Robby Mook on the Comey effect
Trump takes a fall
Sen. Warner: Trump White House needs to...
Republican & Democrat Reps. react to House...
Hearing probes Trump Russia 2016 coordination
Russia seeks parity with US on cyber-power
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
Joe: Here's why that bill needed to fail
Conservative writer says Bannon getting it...
Former Freedom Caucus member explains why...
Tom Cole: GOP still learning to be a...
Coons: I don't think Gorsuch will get 60...
Freedom Caucus member on why health bill...
Monday must-reads: Dowd on why Trump isn't...
NYT looks at Trump's relationship with...
Paul Ryan: A policy guy without political...
CNBC's Dominic Chu introduces his new baby
GOP not doing enough listening, says...
Trump tweets: Freedom Caucus no vote helps...
Can GOP pull a rabbit out of the hat with...
Tom Price: This bill is one step in a...
Doctor in House on his defense of AHCA
Friday wrap-up: Health care and...
Majority of Americans oppose GOP plan,...
How Russia's shadow over elections extends...
Rattner's charts: AHCA would make care...
Joe: Nunes destroyed reputation for being...
Rachel Maddow
A dire period of scandal for Trump in turmoil
Schumer: 'Art of the Deal is out the window'
Schumer to Ryan: Consider replacing Nunes
Schumer on Gorsuch: Wrong time, wrong nominee
Nationwide resistance hurt GOP anti-ACA plan
Sanders: Trump broke working people promise
Sanders: Gorsuch answers not satisfactory
Russia's dark dealings a split screen scandal
Being a Putin opponent is dangerous business
Trump Russia case 'more than circumstantial'
Nunes muddies Trump probe with abrupt claim
Trump case a lesson in intelligence gathering
Before Trump, Manafort paid to help Putin: AP
London suffers another terror attack
Russia continues info-war tactics in US
FBI probing Russian influence via US websites
SCOTUS integrity damaged by GOP stolen seat
Democrats launch campaign against ACA repeal
Russia seeks parity with US on cyber-power
Hearing probes Trump Russia 2016 coordination