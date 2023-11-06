Donald Trump to testify in $250 million civil fraud trial: Live updates

What to know
- Donald Trump is expected to testify today in New York Attorney General Letitia James' civil fraud trial against the former president and others.
- James has accused Trump; his eldest sons, Don Jr. and Eric; the Trump Organization and others of fraudulently inflating the values of Trump's assets for financial gain. She is seeking $250 million in penalties.
- The trial is now in its fourth week, with Don Jr. and Eric having taken the stand last week. Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump's eldest daughter, is scheduled to testify on Wednesday.
What to expect today: Trump family blame game to continue
After Trump's eldest sons, Don Jr. and Eric, pointed fingers during their respective testimonies last week, we can expect their father may be prepared to do the same on the stand today.
As MSNBC Daily writer Hayes Brown wrote this morning:
In Trump’s world, he is as little at fault for anything that goes wrong as he is quick to claim credit for victories that weren’t his. There’s always a scapegoat for his many failures. And his sons’ testimony shows he has passed on this trait to his children.
Trump Jr. shrugged off any suggestions that his signature on falsified documents was at all his responsibility. Yes, he is an executive vice president at the Trump Organization and, along with Eric and former chief financial officer Weisselberg, one of the trustees who ran the company while his father was in office. But he told prosecutors Wednesday that he had “no knowledge” of accounting or the complexities of the forms with his name on them. ...
Eric fared less well than his older brother under the prosecutors’ examination. He insisted both in court and in his previous deposition that he had “never worked” on the company’s statement of financial condition — only for prosecutors to confront him with evidence that he had, in fact, provided information for the annual statements.
Read more from Hayes below:
How Trump’s civil testimony is different from criminal
We don’t know yet what Trump will — or won’t — say on the stand today. But we do know that this civil proceeding is guided by different rules than the ones at play if any of Trump’s four criminal cases go to trial.
For one thing, it’s the state calling Trump to the stand today, which wouldn’t happen in a criminal case. Indeed, criminal defendants have no obligation to testify or present any evidence at all; the burden is entirely on the prosecution to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt. Here, Trump doesn’t enjoy those benefits, though he could still invoke the Fifth Amendment — but unlike in a criminal case, the judge can use that civil silence against him.
Media assembles outside courthouse as trial enters 4th week
Trump still pushes the ‘no jury’ charade before taking the stand
In a possible warmup act for misleading testimony to come today, Trump again yesterday complained (in a Truth Social rant) about not having a jury in his civil fraud trial. Specifically, he whined that Judge Arthur Engoron “wouldn’t allow a JURY.”
But as we’ve previously reported, this sort of case wouldn’t have entitled Trump to a jury even if he had asked for one. If Trump doesn’t believe us, he should ask his own lawyer, Alina Habba, who took pains to point out that she didn’t ask for a jury because he wasn’t entitled to one, a point that Engoron endorsed at Habba’s urging. So according to not only Engoron but Trump’s own counsel, it’s the law, not the judge, that doesn’t allow a jury here.
Read the N.Y. AG's lawsuit against Trump
Read the New York attorney general office's full 222-page complaint against Trump and others, alleging fraudulent business practices
Ivanka Trump was initially listed as a defendant but has since been dropped from the lawsuit. But can't escape the trial altogether. A New York appeals court last week denied her attempt to avoid testifying.