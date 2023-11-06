Donald Trump to testify in $250 million civil fraud trial: Live updates

What to expect today: Trump family blame game to continue

After Trump's eldest sons, Don Jr. and Eric, pointed fingers during their respective testimonies last week, we can expect their father may be prepared to do the same on the stand today.

As MSNBC Daily writer Hayes Brown wrote this morning:

In Trump’s world, he is as little at fault for anything that goes wrong as he is quick to claim credit for victories that weren’t his. There’s always a scapegoat for his many failures. And his sons’ testimony shows he has passed on this trait to his children.

Trump Jr. shrugged off any suggestions that his signature on falsified documents was at all his responsibility. Yes, he is an executive vice president at the Trump Organization and, along with Eric and former chief financial officer Weisselberg, one of the trustees who ran the company while his father was in office. But he told prosecutors Wednesday that he had “no knowledge” of accounting or the complexities of the forms with his name on them. ... Eric fared less well than his older brother under the prosecutors’ examination. He insisted both in court and in his previous deposition that he had “never worked” on the company’s statement of financial condition — only for prosecutors to confront him with evidence that he had, in fact, provided information for the annual statements. Read more from Hayes below: