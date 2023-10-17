Trump previews a crackdown on press freedoms with CBS News rant

Former President Donald Trump’s authoritarian rhetoric hasn't let up as his legal precariousness, evident in dozens of criminal charges across multiple states, continues. And his targeting of the free press is starting to become more pointed.

In a rant posted Monday night to his struggling social media platform, Trump questioned CBS News’ right to access public airwaves after the outlet gave an interview to President Joe Biden.

“The show ‘60 Minutes’ should be ashamed of themselves,” Trump said, accusing the show of giving Democrats a campaign contribution with an interview he called “weak” and apologetic. Coming from Trump, who’s been known to sit for softball interviews himself, the accusation reeked of projection.

“Why should CBS get free public airwaves for this highly partisan “show[?]’” Trump asked.

It’s at least the second time in as many months that Trump has suggested the federal government intervene with the free press by stripping stations' broadcast licenses. In September, Trump was widely denounced for embracing fascistic ideas when he suggested Comcast (MSNBC and NBC News’ parent company) be investigated for “Country Threatening Treason,” a crime that can potentially merit the death penalty, for the outlets’ coverage of his 2016 campaign's dalliances with Russia.

Trump bemoaned the fact that NBC and other outlets he considers “corrupt” are permitted to use “the very valuable Airwaves of the USA, FREE” and offered this disturbing vow: “I say up front, openly, and proudly, that when I WIN the Presidency of the United States, they and others of the LameStream Media will be thoroughly scrutinized.”

Large broadcast companies can use public airwaves if they meet certain qualifications. It’s noteworthy, though, that despite his suggestion that NBC and CBS be stripped of their access to the airwaves because he doesn't find them truthful, Trump's not keeping that same energy with Fox News. Trump doesn’t appear to have called for Fox News to lose its access to those same airwaves, despite the outlet recently paying out one of the largest defamation settlements in U.S. history stemming from lies the network helped spread about the 2020 election.

These diatribes are a clear indicator of Trump's intentions toward press freedoms should he return to the White House. In his first term, Trump saw firsthand how the free press can limit his dictatorial ambitions — in the coverage of his campaign’s links to Russia, though his first impeachment, and during his effort to overturn an election. Now he’s floating ways to destroy it. And an election win in 2024 could give him the opportunity to try.