Catch a sneak peak of MSNBC's 'The Culture Is: Black Women'

Don’t miss this weekend’s debut of “The Culture Is: Black Women,” the first in a multi-part series of culture-focused discussions set to air on MSNBC.

Sunday will feature a discussion moderated by "The ReidOut" host Joy Reid and Tiffany Cross of "The Cross Connection," who spoke with Black women from various industries about how they blazed trails and honed their crafts. The conversation includes Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, writer and educator Nikole Hannah-Jones, performer Robin Thede, activist Tarana Burke, and many, many more.

Check out the sneak peek below, featuring Pressley talking about Black hair and what legislation like the Crown Act means to Black people.

Be sure to check out “The Culture Is: Black Women” Sunday, June 19, at 10 p.m. ET on MSNBC. It will also be available to stream on Peacock.