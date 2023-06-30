Texas heat wave puts spotlight on Abbott’s cruel ‘Death Star bill’

A historic heat wave in Texas is turning up the temperature on Gov. Greg Abbott after his recent signing of a controversial law known by critics as the “Death Star bill.”

Last week, I wrote a post about the Republican governor’s signing of the legislation, which has been nicknamed after the central space station used by villains in various “Star Wars” films. The signing marked yet another effort by Republicans at the federal and state levels to impose conservative policies by force, even in liberal communities that don’t vote for them.

When the new Texas law takes effect Sept. 1, it will prevent localities from passing ordinances that contradict state law if those local regulations pertain to agriculture, business and commerce, finance, insurance, labor, local government, natural resources, occupations or property. In addition, state law will supersede existing regulations in those areas — including local rules that protect workers and ensure housing equality.

For example, Dallas and Austin began mandating that construction workers receive regular breaks in the Texas heat. But since the protections aren’t in the state code, the Death Star bill will effectively eliminate them.

Last week, at least two people in Texas died after working in the heat, a utility lineman and a mail carrier. And over the past few days, the state has recorded some of the hottest temperatures on the planet. The intense heat is a reminder of the conditions that many workers will face, with little to protect them, once the Death Star bill takes effect.

I think the Houston Chronicle’s editorial board offered one of the clearest takes on the matter with its recent call for federal officials to establish rules around work breaks:

Alas, Republican lawmakers are clearly loath to let cities and counties govern themselves. The bill’s author, state Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, views his legislation as a guardrail against “progressive activists who cannot get their agenda through at the statehouse.” You don’t need to be a dyed-in-the-wool liberal to know it’s too darn hot outside for workers to risk their lives retiling someone’s roof.

For many Texans, the legislation is indeed likely to make things feel like hell itself.