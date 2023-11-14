Liberals urge an ethics inquiry into Mike Johnson’s finances

Liberal activists from the group End Citizens United are disturbed about House Speaker Mike Johnson’s finances, and they want the Office of Congressional Ethics to investigate.

In a letter to the House’s OCE, the group accused Johnson of failing to disclose several things on his personal financial disclosure statements, including trips paid for by private entities as well as the sources of his wife’s earned income. The letter comes amid news reports that have focused on Johnson’s mysterious finances ever since he was elected speaker last month.

For instance, Johnson apparently maintains a bank account he says he’s not required to disclose. On Monday, The Daily Beast published a report about Johnson’s financial history, saying that some of the findings also appear in the letter to OCE. The outlet said Johnson did not provide comment.

In its letter, End Citizens United wrote: “It would be highly unusual for a Member of Congress and their spouse, after working for over twenty years, to not have a single reportable retirement asset, bank account, brokerage account, 529 savings plan, or insurance policy.”

The letter says “it is essential” for Johnson as House speaker to report the information required under the Ethics in Government Act of 1978, “so that the public is granted full disclosure of his finances. Without this information, the public is blinded from knowing whether Speaker Johnson may have certain conflicts of interest.”

It’s an ironic — and perhaps untimely — turn of events for Republicans. For years, they’ve been pushing baseless conspiracy theories alleging that President Joe Biden was engaged in a bribery scheme involving opaque finances.

Interestingly, Johnson, a MAGA disciple, has recently tried to slow down Republicans’ push to impeach Biden, reportedly because he thinks there’s insufficient evidence now and because he thinks the president is already politically damaged enough.

Whatever the reason, Johnson may find it best to leave that stone unturned.