Pat McAfee offers a weak apology for Aaron Rodgers’ Epstein claim

ESPN has a conspiracy theory problem.

ESPN host Pat McAfee apologized Wednesday, a day after NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared on his show and baselessly implied that late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel had been linked with Jeffrey Epstein.

Rodgers — a recurring guest on “The Pat McAfee Show” who reportedly is well-compensated for it — said on the air that Kimmel is among those worried about the release of court documents that include the names of people who associated with Epstein, whose 2019 suicide in jail while he was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges has been the source of countless conspiracy theories.

“There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, really hoping that doesn’t come out,” said Rodgers, who added: “If that list comes out, I definitely will be popping some sort of bottle.”

Conservatives continue to sow Epstein conspiracy theories while conveniently ignoring Donald Trump’s well-known ties. (After Epstein’s arrest in 2019, Trump said he was “not a fan” of the financier.) Rodgers is well-versed in right-wing misinformation and has used his platform on McAfee’s show to fuel conspiratorial claims about Covid-19 vaccines.

Kimmel, as one might imagine, didn’t take Rodgers’ words lightly and threatened to take legal action. (Kimmel is the host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on ABC, which, like ESPN, is owned by Disney. ESPN does not appear to have commented publicly on the situation.)

“Your reckless words put my family in danger,” Kimmel wrote on X. “Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.”

McAfee, a former NFL punter who is one of ESPN’s highest-paid employees, issued a rather nonchalant apology Wednesday for “being a part of” the controversy his show literally started. He tried to downplay Rodgers’ remarks as a joke that turned into “obviously a very serious allegation.” (NBC News has reached out to Rodgers and Kimmel for comment.)

“I can see exactly why Jimmy Kimmel felt the way he felt, especially with his position,” McAfee said. “But I think Aaron was just trying to talk s---. Now, did it go too far? ... Jimmy Kimmel certainly said that was the case.”

McAfee’s whole shtick is seemingly meant to be about juvenile chaos. But I think the act wears thin — and appears much more deranged — when you realize you’re watching a grown man unable or unwilling to give a serious matter the attention it deserves.

And the reality is that some people fueled by conspiracy theories have been arrested for violent acts. So Kimmel is absolutely right to say that Rodgers has put his family in danger.

And here’s another reality: ESPN is a network that right-wingers have accused of being too “woke” and incapable of having its talent “stick to sports.” Now ESPN is platforming one of the most vocal conspiracy theorists in America. And his top enabler, too.