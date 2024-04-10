Nassau County GOP is moving ahead with its armed, civilian militia. And they're not alone.

Despite facing backlash from civil rights activists and Democratic lawmakers, Republicans in conservative-leaning Nassau County, New York, are moving forward with a plan to form an armed, civilian militia that the local government could operate as a de facto police force during “emergencies.”

The plan, proposed by Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, has local opponents comparing the "special deputies" to other government-backed militias throughout history, including some Ku Klux Klan chapters and the Nazi brownshirts. Blakeman has taken umbrage to the comparison; according to the Long Island press, he suggested that “This is not only a personal insult to me, as a Jew, but it is a personal insult on humanity."

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman. Alejandra Villa Loarca / Newsday via Getty Images file

By executive order, Blakeman has assembled a list of more than 100 civilians he wants to train to act as “special deputies,” or what is essentially a back-up police force. All members are required to have a firearms license and Blakeman has said they will undergo a background check and mental health evaluation, though what either of those entail could be quite subjective.

“God forbid there is an emergency, do you want me to have to scramble at that point to try and find people?” Blakeman said in defense of the plan, according to PIX11.

Since conservatives have made a point of portraying nonviolent protests as threats to state and national security, PIX11 asked Blakeman if his civilian militia could be used to crack down on civil rights demonstrations. And he didn't say no:

Blakeman said he will call them up in only the most extreme situation like a natural disaster– with the mission being not to police, but to guard hospitals and other infrastructure to free up sworn Nassau Police. However, in theory, Blakeman could declare anything in an emergency, so PIX11 News pressed him about if a political protest he did not agree with might be declared an emergency. “So far our police have been able to handle any protest,” Blakeman said. “But if there was a riot I would consider it, especially at the level they were burning buildings.”

In recent years, conservatives have become more vocal in support of armed vigilante and militia groups that share their draconian and oftentimes illiberal view of criminal justice. This has been most evident in Republicans' involvement with groups like the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, both of which sought to overturn the 2020 election in Trump’s favor. Trump has even portrayed the violent militiamen who fomented insurrection on his behalf as "patriots" and said their jailing has made them "hostages." And Kyle Rittenhouse has become a cause celebre among conservatives after he was acquitted for killing two men after he had joined up with a militia group that had stationed itself outside a used car lot in Wisconsin in 2020.

We’ve seen Republican leaders in states as varied as California, Michigan, Nevada, and Florida throw their support behind civilian-led militia groups, as well, which scholar Rachel Kleinfeld wrote about in this 2022 article for Just Security. (Kleinfeld, a distinguished scholar who ran the Truman National Security project and served on the State Department’s Foreign Affairs Policy Board, reports that some GOP-led counties have even relied on such militia groups to provide security at events.)

Kleinfeld discussed this increasingly common alliance in a WBUR interview that year.

She said:

[W]hat we’re seeing in America is the next stage of this phenomena. You know, the first stage might be dehumanization and allowing a mass public to start having beliefs about violence, that it’s OK. The next stage is trying to get organized groups. These are really violence entrepreneurs or violence specialists. Regular people, even those primed to commit violence, are still — they’re wary of taking the first step. But if you get violence specialists involved who are very comfortable with violence, then it’s easier to get a crowd of people to commit violence. And that’s where the militias come in. So what we’re seeing is in Republican counties, often local officials, occasionally state level — we’re starting to see this willingness to work with militias.

What we’re seeing in Nassau County is a continuation of the conservative movement’s troubling infatuation with vigilantes and other civilian forces that are even less accountable and subject to oversight than ordinary police.