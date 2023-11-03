Marjorie Taylor Greene had a meltdown over her failed censure vote

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia didn’t get her way. And she’s not taking it well. In fact, she’s taking it out on her Republican colleagues.

Greene’s dubious effort to censure Michigan Democrat Rashida Tlaib for criticizing the Israeli government and supporting a pro-Palestinian protest failed this week. The Georgia representative sought to portray the peaceful protest as an “insurrection” and deployed her typical racism to cast Tlaib, who is Palestinian, as a “terrorist.” No Democrats voted for the resolution and nearly two dozen Republicans voted against it, as well.

One of those Republicans was Chip Roy of Texas, who said Greene’s misuse of the term “insurrection” was one major reason he voted against the censure. (He claimed Jan. 6 wasn’t an insurrection either, FYI.)

This led to a back-and-forth in the press and on social media that had Greene spending her day rattling off several incandescent tweets directed at Roy and the other Republicans who voted against her measure.

For example, this tweet claiming Republicans who voted against it “hide behind excuses with their white wigs on and quote the constitution.”

No surprise here that Greene would condemn people for upholding the Constitution.

Exhibit 2 is this chaotic tweet, featuring casual racism toward Tlaib with a special appearance by “vaping groping Lauren Boebert.”

No round-up would be complete without this tweet, in which she calls Roy “Colonel Sanders” (familiar to most as fast-food chain KFC's chicken purveyor mascot) and questions his ties to Texas:

Greene seems to be in a game of (ahem) chicken with Roy and the rest of her Republican opponents. Her social media barrage questioning their conservative bona fides — like her suggestion that such Republicans are “disgusting” to Americans — is trying to get them to blink and acquiesce to her extremist demands.

And Greene’s remarks have brought added pressure, unleashing a wave of invective online toward GOPers who helped to spike her resolution, with some people referring to them as Republicans in name only and others demanding they be primaried in their next election.

Between Greene's tantrum and Rep. Jim Jordan's bullying campaign for speaker last week, one wonders if Republicans haven't fallen into the classic bind, "with friends like these, who needs enemies?" Greene is clearly not satisfied attacking Democrats; now she's after fellow Republicans, too.