Herschel Walker’s vampire speech is Trumpian drivel

Herschel Walker has perfected a language Republicans have come to know and love through their muse Donald Trump: drivel.

Here, the Georgia Republican seemingly channels Trump, who has endorsed him, with a nearly unintelligible story about vampires and werewolves.

These are the closing weeks of Walker’s Senate runoff against Sen. Raphael Warnock, the Democratic incumbent. I can’t imagine that his consultants advised using this as a closing message.

Georgia, save yourself the embarrassment: Don’t let this man get within a stone’s throw of a Senate seat.