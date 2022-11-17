IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Herschel Walker discusses vampire movie during campaign speech

Herschel Walker’s vampire speech is Trumpian drivel

The Republican nominee for a Georgia seat in the U.S. Senate has mastered a language that conservatives have come to know and love: nonsense.

By Ja'han Jones

Herschel Walker has perfected a language Republicans have come to know and love through their muse Donald Trump: drivel. 

Here, the Georgia Republican seemingly channels Trump, who has endorsed him, with a nearly unintelligible story about vampires and werewolves.

These are the closing weeks of Walker’s Senate runoff against Sen. Raphael Warnock, the Democratic incumbent. I can’t imagine that his consultants advised using this as a closing message. 

Georgia, save yourself the embarrassment: Don’t let this man get within a stone’s throw of a Senate seat.

Ja'han Jones is The ReidOut Blog writer. He's a futurist and multimedia producer focused on culture and politics. His previous projects include "Black Hair Defined" and the "Black Obituary Project."