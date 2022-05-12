Hakeem Jeffries torches Clarence and Ginni Thomas: 'Such a hater'

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., rebuked conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas for pearl-clutching over the groundswell of opposition to the court's likely decision to overturn federal abortion rights.

“Let me ask this question of brother Thomas: Why are you such a hater?” Jeffries said during a House Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday.

He continued:

Hate on civil rights. Hate on women’s rights. Hate on reproductive rights. Hate on voting rights. Hate on marital rights. Hate on equal protection under the law. Hate on liberty and justice for all. Hate on free and fair elections. Why are you such a hater?

Thomas appeared at a judicial conference days after Politico published a a leaked draft opinion signaling the court was preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision guaranteeing federal abortion rights. He unironically bemoaned people who refuse to “live with outcomes we don’t agree with” and claimed it “bodes ill for a free society.”

It can’t be that institutions “give you only the outcome you want, or can be bullied,” Thomas said.

But Jeffries dragged Thomas for failing to acknowledge the elephant in the room: his wife, Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, who allegedly urged the Trump administration to overturn the 2020 election.

“Start in your own home,” Jeffries said. “Have a conversation with Ginni Thomas. She refused to accept the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election. Why? Because she didn’t like the outcome.”

In her reported texts, Ginni Thomas shared a conspiracy theory with then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows that claimed then-President-elect Joe Biden and his family would be imprisoned in Guantanamo Bay for committing election fraud.

Ginni Thomas, Jeffries said, “tried to steal the election, overthrow the United States government and install a tyrant. That’s bullying.”

Perhaps over dinner one night, Clarence Thomas will press his wife about her antidemocratic ways. But I doubt it.

