Campus protests have become the perfect photo-op for Republicans

Republicans have been going back to college lately, but not to learn anything. If anything, their visits are leaving us all a little dumber.

In recent days, GOP lawmakers have used campus protests over Israel as a backdrop for their latest publicity stunts. House Speaker Mike Johnson’s appearance at Columbia last month made that abundantly clear. Conservative activists have been encouraging one another to inflame campus protests in liberal-learning cities with hopes of heightening tension that could undermine President Joe Biden’s re-election chances.

Republicans in Congress seem to be operating with a similar M.O., and Wednesday offered fresh evidence that GOPers are eager to be seen scolding college students to their faces.

A group of Republicans decided to take a waltz through George Washington University’s campus for a gander at the demonstrations underway (and perhaps antagonize liberal activists along the way). And it didn’t take long for these right-wingers to start issuing threats and trying to stir up conflict.

According to Mediaite:

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), never one to shy away from a camera, ventured on Wednesday to the pro-Palestinian encampment on George Washington University’s campus, where she was quickly filmed trying to tear down a Palestinian flag. Boebert was joined by some of her GOP colleagues including Reps. Byron Donalds (R-FL), Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), and Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY). Boebert walked through the encampment and when she came across a statue of George Washington covered in pro-Palestinian flags and other symbols, she attempted to take down the largest flag. A protester tried to stop Boebert and told her this was “private property.”

“This is America, and that shit needs to come down,” Boebert said. Freelance reporter Andrew Leyden caught the incident on camera.

The whole fiasco had big wrestling heel vibes, with GOP lawmakers shouting attacks at demonstrators, who’d then shower them in boos. Boebert used a megaphone to bark the bigoted claim that demonstrators at the school are pro-terrorist.

“Almost every single person in this so-called liberated zone would be eviscerated by the very terrorists you are standing here supporting,” she claimed in a video captured by The Hill. Predictably, this evoked a reaction from activists in earshot.

Boebert and Donalds also threatened to use Congress’ power over Washington, D.C., due to its lack of statehood, to withhold funding from the city if its mayor and police don’t crack down on campus protesters to Republicans’ liking. Last year, conservatives similarly meddled in D.C.’s affairs when they overruled criminal justice reforms instituted following civil rights protests in 2020. And their threats this time came on the same day Rep. James Comer announced a hearing on the George Washington University protests, scheduled for next Wednesday.

Republicans think they’ve found a sore spot in domestic politics they can use to their advantage. And they’re going to keep picking at it.