MAGA lawmaker in Georgia gets put in timeout for targeting Willis

When Georgia Republicans are fed up with your pro-Trump obsequiousness, it’s a sure sign you’re too extreme for your own good.

Such is life for Georgia state Sen. Colton Moore, who has been suspended indefinitely by the Georgia Senate’s Republican caucus for allegedly breaking caucus rules during his incessant push to impeach Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis after she brought racketeering charges against former President Donald Trump.

In a news release, Georgia Senate Republicans said:

Despite the fact that 32 of 33 Republican State Senators, the Governor, Lt. Governor, Speaker of the House, and the Chairman of the Georgia Republican Party agree that a Special Session to take action against the Fulton County District Attorney is impossible, Senator Moore has a right to his opinion. However, during his advocacy for his ill-conceived proposal, Senator Moore has knowingly misled people across Georgia and our nation, causing unnecessary tension and hostility, while putting his Caucus colleagues and their families at risk of personal harm.

The statement makes clear that Moore won’t be prevented from representing his constituents, but he also won’t be allowed to participate in the caucus “until he agrees to abide by the Rules which he voted for at the beginning of his term.”

Moore, a first-term state senator, has tried to conjure up a conservative revolution to oust Willis. As the Senate GOP noted, Moore hasn’t been successful on this front.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp recently threw cold water on Moore’s attempt to convene a special legislative session to impeach Willis, with the Republican denouncing the idea as “political theater.”

And Moore hasn’t been taking it well at all. He has called Republican colleagues “buzzard cowards,” and he told conservative activist Steve Bannon there might be a “civil war” if Republicans don’t stop Willis’ prosecution of Trump:

I told one senator ... we’ve got to put our heads together and figure this out. We need to be taking action right now. Because if we don’t, our constituencies are going to be fighting it in the streets. Do you want a civil war? I don’t want a civil war. I don’t want to have to draw my rifle. I want to make this problem go away with my legislative means of doing so.

Georgia Republicans have openly criticized Moore. In August, two GOP colleagues, Sens. Shelly Echols and Bo Hatchett, said in a statement: “Colton has spent weeks now ‘calling out’ legislators for ‘not signing his letter’ even though he’s never asked us to sign it, and even though he knows his letter was political grandstanding. We guess for him, the fundraising opportunity was just too attractive.”

In other words: They thought Moore’s charade is too much. And that he ought to be less abrasive. So it’s off to timeout he goes.