About this episode:

The future is now. Artificial Intelligence already exists in smartphones, helps power social media algorithms, and is accessible through countless apps. AI has generated rappers with records deals and political attack ads.

But as AI gains mainstream attention, AI-powered software that helps landlords select tenants has been proven to discriminate against Black applicants and algorithms have misinterpreted healthcare data, resulting in fewer services for Black patients.

On this episode of Into America, Trymaine Lee speaks with Gelyn Watkins of Black in AI, to understand the implications of AI for Black America. Together, they test popular app for accuracy and bias. And, Trymaine has a conversation with the AI version of himself.

Follow and share the show on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, using the handle @intoamericapod.

Thoughts? Feedback? Story ideas? Write to us at intoamerica@nbcuni.com.

The image associated with this episode is from the AI image-generating system DALL-E. DALL-E

Editors’ note: the image associated with this episode is from the AI image-generating system DALL-E. We typed in the following description of host Trymaine Lee to obtain the image: “an oil painting portrait of a handsome bald middle aged lightskin black man with a midsize salt and pepper beard, wearing a varsity jacket in brooklyn.”

Listen here:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Stitcher

Castbox

TuneIn