IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Episode 2: The Newt Show

Newt Gingrich recruits allies and challenges the House’s staid conventions. With a confrontational style and an assist from C-Span, Republicans begin to rally.
House Speaker Tip O'Neill talking to press upon arriving
House Speaker Tip O'Neill talking to press upon arriving at the Capitol on Oct. 1, 1983.Diana Walker / Getty Images file

About this episode:

In the early 1980s, Newt Gingrich starts recruiting Republican congressmen to his cause. They form the Conservative Opportunity Society and take advantage of a new cable channel, C-Span, which lets them circumvent the traditional media to spread their message to voters. And they confront Democrats with a fervor that old-school Republicans find distasteful. But when — in 1984 and 1985 — Newt and his followers inspire two angry showdowns in the House, their more staid colleagues start to see value in this new, confrontational style.

Listen here:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Stitcher

Amazon Music

TuneIn