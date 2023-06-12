Episode 1: Riot at the gates (again)

About this episode:

A violent right-wing mob interrupts lawmakers formalizing the transfer of power to a new leader. But this isn’t Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021, but rather Paris on February 6, 1934. Rachel Maddow and Isaac-Davy Aronson explore that earlier event, the way it reverberates to this day and how it could help us understand what January 6 will mean for the U.S.

Related material:

Watch: Universal Newsreel: Major General Smedley Butler bares plot by 'Fascists'

Read: Alice Kaplan: In a case of French fascism, portents of a pro-Trump mob

Book: Jonathan Katz: Gangsters of Capitalism

