Episode 1: Riot at the gates (again)

About this episode:
A violent right-wing mob interrupts lawmakers formalizing the transfer of power to a new leader. But this isn’t Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021, but rather Paris on February 6, 1934. Rachel Maddow and Isaac-Davy Aronson explore that earlier event, the way it reverberates to this day and how it could help us understand what January 6 will mean for the U.S.
Related material:
Watch: Universal Newsreel: Major General Smedley Butler bares plot by 'Fascists'
Read: Alice Kaplan: In a case of French fascism, portents of a pro-Trump mob
Book: Jonathan Katz: Gangsters of Capitalism