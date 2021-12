About this episode:

Rosanne’s official autopsy report leaves more questions than answers. Lonna, skeptical of the results, starts an investigation of her own. Meanwhile, an old friend named Sarah shares stories that cast a different light on Rosanne’s final months. With the cause of Rosanne’s death so hotly debated, seasoned medical examiners weigh in on the details.

