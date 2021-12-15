Mika Brzezinski to chair International Women's Day event in Abu Dhabi

When women join forces, their momentum is unstoppable.

That’s why Know Your Value founder and “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski, in partnership with Forbes, will chair a cross-generational women’s event in Abu Dhabi to celebrate International Women’s Day in March 2022.

The news was announced during a “50 Over 50” list celebration in New York City on Wednesday afternoon, which featured conversation with First Lady Jill Biden and Brzezinski.

The Athena Summit, named after the goddess of strategy and wisdom, will take place March 6 to 9. It will include generations of women from both Forbes’ “30 Under 30” list, which highlights the world’s most influential leaders and Forbes and Know Your Value’s “50 Over 50” list, which celebrates age defying leaders and entrepreneurs.

The goal of the summit is to form world-changing alliances, in addition to creating cross-generational mentorship opportunities for women at every stage in their career.

“Over the years, Forbes created a global community with thousands of innovators, gamechangers and rulebreakers around the world through its ‘30 Under 30’ list,” said Brzezinski. “This year, in partnership together, we introduced ‘50 Over 50’ to shine a bright light on the women who are rewriting the rules for success and shattering the prevailing misconceptions about age and gender in the workforce. By merging the two communities, we’re in a unique position to activate a worldwide, multigenerational community of leaders who can bring about meaningful change that benefits women everywhere.”

There will be an opening reception at the United Arab Emirates Presidential Palace, programming at the Louvre Abu Dhabi and a day of service at Zayed University, which was founded to educate young women. On International Women’s Day itself, hundreds of summit participants will reveal their most important lessons, which will then be shared on Know Your Value, Forbes and “Morning Joe.”

“For so long, International Women’s Day was celebrated virtually and through a hashtag, but now we’re giving it a true home where conversations can drive change,” said Randall Lane, chief content officer and editor of Forbes. “This is the first time that International Women’s Day will have a physical headquarters where we can build something together as women and pay it forward to future generations. And we’re doing it in a way that allows insights to be shared with women around the world.”