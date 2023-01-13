Why 60 is the new 40

Two months ago, when friends started contacting Deborah Enix-Ross with messages of congratulations, her initial reaction was: “For what?”

In August, at the age of 65, Enix-Ross became the 11th female president of the American Bar Association, and only the second Black woman to take the helm of the world's largest voluntary organization of lawyers.

At the time, she knew she was nominated for the second annual “50 Over 50” Impact list – created by Forbes and Know Your Value – to recognize women who achieved remarkable success later in life. What she didn’t know was that she made the cut.

“My first reaction was that it was such a great honor, but I have to say my second reaction was, ‘Oh my gosh, my age is in print!'” Enix-Ross told “Morning Joe” reporter and Know Your Value contributor Daniela Pierre-Bravo in New York City last month. “It’s not like I don’t know how old I am, but seeing it in print gave me a sense of power.”

Deborah Enix-Ross is the 11th woman to lead the ABA in the group's 146-year history. Courtesy Deborah Enix-Ross

A senior adviser in international dispute resolution at the leading global law firm Debevoise & Plimpton, Enix-Ross grew her career through leadership opportunities with the ABA.

As chair of the ABA Center for Human Rights, she spearheaded an international legal exchange delegation to Liberia, Sierra Leone and Ghana during that country's 50th anniversary of independence.

She also served as chair of the ABA's policymaking House of Delegates and chair of the ABA International Law Section, where she started the group's Women's Interest Network.

“When I was growing up, I thought 50 was old and now I think since I’m over 60 – that’s like the new 40,” she told Pierre-Bravo. “This list helps us to understand the value that women have and what we can contribute to society at all ages. If this inspires younger women as well as us seasoned women to continue to contribute, then it’s a great honor.”

Deborah Enix-Ross speaking at the Salem United Methodist Church in Harlem with Senior Pastor Rev. Marvin A. Moss. Courtesy Deborah Enix-Ross

A Harlem native, Enix-Ross credits her community with inspiring her to pursue law and supporting her professional development. “I grew up in New York City, and I was an active member of Salem United Methodist Church in Harlem,” she said. “There were a number of women there who were inspiring – who poured into me – and I think I stand on their shoulders.”

Part of her mission at the ABA involves fostering a culture of civics, civility and collaboration, but also increasing diversity and women’s representation. “I’m only the second African-American woman out of 144 [presidents], so I think it is important to be able to see women in areas of authority and power so that we can inspire the next generation,” she said.

For Enix-Ross, that means reconsidering what fulfillment really means and paying it forward. “You define what success looks like for you and then you go out and pursue it,” she told Pierre-Bravo. “We should not be beholden to other people’s definitions … success for me means to lift as you climb.”