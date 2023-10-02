Join Mika Brzezinski's #KnowYourValueChallenge

At Know Your Value, we believe in the power of stories, the strength of shared experiences, and the journey of self-discovery. That's why we’re announcing our #KnowYourValueChallenge!

Know Your Value founder and “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski wants to hear how our "Know Your Value" principles have impacted your life, both in and out of the workplace. We'll collect the most inspirational stories and insights, share them across our social platforms, and who knows, Mika might even feature your story on 'Morning Joe' to help empower more women!

Here's how you can participate:

1. Follow Us.

Start by following us on all of our social media platforms. Here are our handles!

Facebook: KnowYourValue365

Instagram: @KnowYourValue

X/Twitter: @KnowYourValue

2. Share Your Story.

In a short video or post, share your journey of applying the principles of “Know Your Value” in your life. We want to hear how knowing your value – and articulating your worth – has made a difference for you.

3. Use the hashtag.

When you share your story, use the hashtag #KnowYourValueChallenge. This will help us find your posts so we can connect with you!

4. Tag Us.

Remember to tag us in your posts! We're eager to see your amazing stories.

The #KnowYourValueChallenge is all about creating a supportive and empowering community where we can inspire and uplift each other. It's open to everyone, whether you've been a long-time follower or are just joining us.

Need some prompts to get you started? Consider sharing:

A negotiation success story: Did you negotiate a big raise for yourself? We want the details!

A moment you articulated your worth: Is there a time when you had to confidently stand your ground and articulate your value to your boss, colleagues, family or clients?

A personal growth journey: Have any of our "Know Your Value" principles helped you grow personally? We want to hear your story.

A career change story: Have you made a significant career pivot? Tell us how Know Your Value helped you on your journey.

Mika Brzezinski and the entire Know Your Value team are excited to hear your stories. So, let's inspire and be inspired. Join the #KnowYourValueChallenge today, and let's keep knowing, growing, and sharing our value!