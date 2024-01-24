How Martin Shkreli's pharma industry ban supports a Trump real estate ban

While we await Judge Arthur Engoron’s decision in Donald Trump’s civil fraud case, another shady businessman made a cameo on the Trump docket: Martin Shkreli.

New York Attorney General Letitia James invoked the “Pharma Bro” after a federal appeals court Tuesday upheld a trial court’s order banning Shkreli from the pharmaceutical industry for life. That’s relevant to Trump’s case because Engoron is considering James’ request that the former president be permanently banned from New York real estate. The attorney general wants that same treatment for former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg and former Controller Jeffrey McConney, plus five-year bans for Trump’s adult sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

The Shkreli decision could bolster James’ effort against Trump and his civil co-defendants, giving Engoron more precedent to impose such a strong penalty. James is also seeking $370 million in the case that threatens the foundations of Trump's business empire. We’ll see if and how Shkreli’s ban plays a role in Engoron’s forthcoming ruling.

